Dead Island 2 to Be Revealed Again Later This Year; Game Is in A “Decent” State of Development – Rumor

It has been a very long time since we last heard anything of Dead Island 2, the second entry in the series by Dambuster Studios, but it seems like it won't be long before we finally see more of the game.

In a new report shared on Try Hard Guides, reliable insider Tom Henderson revealed that the long-anticipated game is set to be revealed again later this year. When precisely this will happen, the insider can't say, but one source said that a The Game Awards reveal could be likely:

Sources with knowledge of the plans surrounding Dead Island 2 have said that the game is likely to be re-revealed later this year. Although an exact reveal date of Dead Island 2 was not provided, the same source had said that the reveal at The Game Awards later this year would “make a lot of sense”.

Tom Henderson also provided an update on the current state of Dead Island 2. The game is reportedly in a decent state of development, and it will take place in several different locations. One of Tom Handerson's sources shared a pretty enthusiastic opinion, saying that it is one of their most anticipated games, so it will be very interesting to see what it is that makes the game so exciting:

Since my original report on my YouTube channel, several new sources have since reached out to back the claims that the game is in a decent state of development. One source, who had played the game said that “it’s probably my most anticipated game after playing it”. Sources had also backed the report that Dead Island 2 takes place across several different locations including Hollywood and San Francisco.

Dead Island 2 is currently in development for yet-to-be-confirmed platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.