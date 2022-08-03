Menu
Company

Dead Island 2 to Be Revealed Again Later This Year; Game Is in A “Decent” State of Development – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Aug 3, 2022
Dead Island 2

It has been a very long time since we last heard anything of Dead Island 2, the second entry in the series by Dambuster Studios, but it seems like it won't be long before we finally see more of the game.

In a new report shared on Try Hard Guides, reliable insider Tom Henderson revealed that the long-anticipated game is set to be revealed again later this year. When precisely this will happen, the insider can't say, but one source said that a The Game Awards reveal could be likely:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Saints Row Preview Shows New Gameplay, Ray-Traced AO, RTX 3080 Struggles at Top Settings

Sources with knowledge of the plans surrounding Dead Island 2 have said that the game is likely to be re-revealed later this year. Although an exact reveal date of Dead Island 2 was not provided, the same source had said that the reveal at The Game Awards later this year would “make a lot of sense”.

Tom Henderson also provided an update on the current state of Dead Island 2. The game is reportedly in a decent state of development, and it will take place in several different locations. One of Tom Handerson's sources shared a pretty enthusiastic opinion, saying that it is one of their most anticipated games, so it will be very interesting to see what it is that makes the game so exciting:

Since my original report on my YouTube channel, several new sources have since reached out to back the claims that the game is in a decent state of development. One source, who had played the game said that “it’s probably my most anticipated game after playing it”. Sources had also backed the report that Dead Island 2 takes place across several different locations including Hollywood and San Francisco. 

Dead Island 2 is currently in development for yet-to-be-confirmed platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order