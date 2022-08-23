Menu
Dead Island 2 Rises Again With a New Trailer, Gameplay, and a Confirmed 2023 Release Date

Nathan Birch
Aug 23, 2022
Dead Island 2

It’s been some time since we heard anything official about Dead Island 2, but a series of clues have pointed toward something happening with the long-delayed game. An Amazon listing for the game recently popped up and rumors that the game is actually in a decent state and getting ready to launch have been circulating. Well, today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Dead Island 2 rose again with a new cinematic trailer, gameplay, and a 2023 release date.

The trailer features a new character, Jacob, which Dambuster promises is one of six playable. The gameplay shows off a variety of the game's L.A. locales, as well as some characters, humor, and, of course, gruesome zombie slaying. Seriously, it's pretty over-the-top. Overall, the game looks does indeed look like it's shaped up alright -- comparable in terms of visuals and style to the recently-released Dying Light 2. But hey, enough of my preamble, you can check out the new Dead Island 2 trailer and uncut gameplay, below.

For those who haven’t been following along, Dead Island 2 was announced over seven years ago, and has gone through multiple developers, bouncing from Techland, to Yager Development, to Sumo Digital, and finally to Dambuster Studios. So yeah, it feels like a minor miracle that it’s actually releasing. Need to know more? Here’s the official Dead Island 2 description…

“A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of Los Angeles (and humanity) in the balance. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak, you’ll discover who—or what—you are. Survive, evolve, save the world—just another day in Los Angeles!

The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humor, and over-the-top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure. Dead Island 2 is a thrilling first-person action RPG that takes players across a brand-new playground. Stylish, vibrant, and flooded with zombie infection, explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer. See you in HELL-A!”

  • Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.
  • Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and tactical (and brutal) options to chew your way through the zombie horde.
  • There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.
  • Our Los Angeles is crawling with zombies that look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of Los Angeles-themed variants.

Dead Island 2 shambles onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on February 3, 2023.

