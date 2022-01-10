Rust Has Sold 12.5 Million Units in Eight Years, According to Facepunch
In its 2021 recap post aptly titled Onwards and Upwards, Facepunch Studios revealed that Rust has sold nearly 12.5 million units since its Steam early access launch, which happened eight years ago. This figure likely includes console sales, too, as Rust debuted on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in late May 2021, ported by Double Eleven.
Facepunch Studios also proudly boasted other figures, such as 1.11 million DLC packs sold, new peaks for concurrent online players (267K) and concurrent online servers (32K), over 600K banned accounts, over 400K Discord users, 1.3 billion total views on Twitch, 1.37 million concurrent viewers on Twitch, 4.2 million hours broadcasted on Twitch, and over 300 million hours watched on Twitch.
That's certainly not the end for Rust, anyway. The developer teased some of what fans can expect in terms of updates coming throughout 2022.
Below is a sneak peek of a new upcoming arctic monument which we'll be releasing in the very near future.
In addition to new monuments, this year you can expect to see new weapons, deployables, events, vehicles, animals and so much more. In February we'll be releasing a heap load of quality of life changes.
Are you still playing this survival game?
EXPLORE
You wake naked on a mysterious island armed only with a rock and a torch. You’ll need to brave natural dangers (from heat and cold to thirst and starvation), build a shelter, eat (or be eaten), scavenge materials. Explore the island, its abandoned settlements, mysterious monuments and the factions that occupy them. But, above all, watch out for other survivors...
BUILD
Design and build bases to defend your territory or control the resources of the island. Research the tech tree, grow farms, command electricity, commandeer vehicles from horses to cars to boats to helicopters. Whatever it takes to get ahead.
SURVIVE
There are no rules in Rust but the ones you make for yourself. Craft tools, armor and weapons to defend yourself. Cooperate with friends and allies and build a town together. Explore the island and what’s happening in it. Trade with other players. Or prey on them, raiding their bases and taking their hard-won goods.