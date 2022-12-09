Dune: Awakening Survival MMO Gets Pre-Alpha Teaser, Plenty of Gameplay Details

At The Game Awards 2022, Funcom released the first in-game teaser for its upcoming open world survival MMO game Dune: Awakening, captured from a Pre-Alpha build.

The press release included a fact sheet with tons of juicy gameplay details on the game.

An Open World Survival MMO

Rise from survival to dominance in a vast and seamless Arrakis shared by thousands of players. Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of a large, persistent multiplayer game to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO.

Your journey begins on Arrakis, alone on the deadliest planet in the universe. Follow your story throughout Dune - meeting characters from the movies and books. Discover new allies and enemies and exploit your relationships to uncover the mystery that lies just beneath the surface of the sands.

Craft your identity and build your prowess, from deep character creation to skills and abilities that develop the more you use them. Declare your loyalties by what you wear and become known by what you do, whether you are a specialized master or multi-talented adept.

A Vast, Deadly Arrakis

Explore Arrakis Like Never Before

Dune: Awakening brings the epic landscapes of Arrakis to vivid life. Explore deep canyons pockmarked with caves, ancient underground Ecology Labs, boundless rolling dunes, and beyond. Wander the bustling villages before braving the lawless and ever-changing deep desert, where bandits seek easy prey.

Beyond The Shield Wall, massive Coriolis storms regularly alter the landscape and uncover new secrets, from valuable natural resources to crashed ships and ancient testing stations. When the dust settles, the race is on. Scout the fresh new land and uncover the secrets of the sands.

On Arrakis, water is life. Learn to find it and exercise water discipline by maintaining your Choose where to craft and develop your shelter to survive sun and sandstorms. Weigh each step in the open desert against the risk of sandworms.

Battle for Dominance

Combined Arms

Engage in epic 3 rd person combat, from deadly ambushes to massive organic battles, with fast-paced interplay between infantry, ground, and flying vehicles. Utilize everything at your disposal, from Holtzman gadgets to an array of ranged firearms. Stretch the limits of human potential using melee techniques and other abilities taught by the Great Schools of the Imperium.

Search the deserts for massive spice blows to harvest the most valuable resource in the universe. Gather players for a foray into the deep desert or scavenge what you can on the sidelines. Sell spice on the exchange or consume it to expand your potential at the cost of addiction.

Create a guild and grow it into a House Minor by allying yourself with one of the Great Houses. Rise above your rivals and assert economic dominance by controlling valuable resources. Like the sands, power is ever shifting.

A Path to Prosperity

From Shelter to Fortress

Create your base, choosing each building piece from a range of distinct styles. Find solid rock away from roaming sandworms and raise temporary outposts for your interests beyond The Shield Wall.

Craft weapons, armor, vehicles, attachments, modifications, and much more. Hone your crafting skills and acquire the rarest schematics. Creating an efficient harvesting operation and chain of production to make it big on the exchange will grant you wealth and power but also powerful enemies.

Funcom promised to cover each aspect of the game in even greater detail over the next few months ahead of the Beta. The game will be released on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.