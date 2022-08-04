Expedition Agartha Is a Hardcore 1st Person Medieval Looter Survival Game

Today, Snail Games' indie publishing label Wandering Wizard announced Expedition Agartha, a multiplayer medieval hardcore looter survival game played in first person view.

Developed by the Philadelphia-based indie studio called Matrioshka Games, Expedition Agartha is set to debut in exactly two weeks on Steam Early Access. The full game should be launched within two years at the latest.

Explorers and Mercenaries from around the world find themselves on a mysterious island in the Lost Continent of Mu. In the depths of the earth, the Secrets of Agartha wait to be discovered.

Players will launch expeditions solo or with up to two other friends and fight their way across the island. The game features a hardcore full loot PvP experience. Dangerous NPCs roam the regions, but even more lethal players stalk the land in search of treasure and blood… Enter raids, loot for resources, defeat enemies, complete quests, and extract to safety. Expedition Agartha will be Early Access at launch.

KEY FEATURES



Explore a lost island filled with danger and loot. Encounter bandits and beasts as you make your way through unfamiliar territory. Discover ancient ruins and ponder the mysteries of humanity's true past.

Check out the Expedition Agartha announcement trailer below.