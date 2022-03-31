RUMOR: Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Coming Sometime This Year

Xbox Game Pass has remained a huge staple of the gaming market. The service allows for a Netflix-like subscription that allows users to play games from a huge catalog. Some of the games included within the service even include first-party Xbox exclusive titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

However, it seems like the Game Pass service is looking to be expanded according to a recent exclusive article posted by WindowsCentral. According to the article, a Family Plan for the service is currently being considered by Microsoft to be implemented at some point this year. Some of the details seem to be quite spicy additions that could be considered.

For one, paying on a higher tier for an Xbox Game Pass Family Plan will net access for five players for games across the entire library, and will be far cheaper than paying for five separate XGP accounts as is necessary today. It's going to use the Microsoft Family Account system that's found in Office 365 to monitor the account holders. However, the service will be limited to account holders within the same country.

According to the penner of the article, Jez Corden, this has been something that's been in the idea bin for a while:

I'd heard about Microsoft's desire to create a Family Plan quite a while ago at this point, although there were details to work out about how royalties might be distributed, and how licenses from third-party publishers would be compensated for users who weren't attached to the main plan. According to trusted sources familiar with Microsoft's efforts, we can now confirm that Xbox is moving ahead with an Xbox Game Pass Family Plan, which should be set to launch sometime this year.

There are many unclear aspects regarding the upcoming family plan. And like always, we suggest readers to treat rumors as just that and to take words spoken here with a grain of salt.

In other news, PlayStation just revealed the true nature of Project Spartacus. The project, now known as a New PlayStation Plus tier system, offers access to PlayStation's library of games alongside multiple benefits.This service, which is said to be a competitor to Xbox Game Pass, is set to launch in June.