New PlayStation Plus to Launch This June; Premium Subscription to Give Access to Classic PS3, PS2, PS1 and PSP Games

The PlayStation Plus which has been running since 2010 will change later this year, as Sony is merging the service with PlayStation Now and adding three subscription tiers that grant access to classic PlayStation games, among other things.

Today, Sony finally confirmed the details of what was previously known as Spartacus. From June, PlayStation Plus will feature three different subscription tiers, with the Essential tier coming with the same benefits as the current PS Plus subscription.

Knack Trademark May Hint at a Return, Whether the World Wants it or Not

PlayStation Plus Essential Benefits : Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

: Price* for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus. United States $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly Europe €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly United Kingdom £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly Japan ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

The second PlayStation Plus subscription tier, Extra, will offer the same benefits as the Essential tier as well as access to a catalog of up to 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. All these games can be downloaded and played locally.

PlayStation Plus Extra Benefits : Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

: Price* : United States $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly Europe €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly United Kingdom £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly Japan ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

:

The third PlayStation Plus subscription tier, and the priciest, Premium, will provide all the benefits of the previous two tiers in addition to access to PlayStation 3 games via cloud streaming and PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PSP games via both streaming and download options. Time-limited game trials will also be offered. All PlayStation Now customers will migrate to the Premium subscription at no additional cost.

PlayStation Plus Premium Benefits : Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340* additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC. Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

:

More information on the new PlayStation Plus can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.