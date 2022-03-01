Xbox Game Pass Adds Guardians of the Galaxy, Far: Changing Tides, and More in Early March

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early March and it’s another varied lineup for subscribers. The headliner of this batch is the underappreciated Marvel Universe adventure Guardians of the Galaxy, and we’re also getting a pair of new-release games in Far: Changing Tides and Young Souls. Cloud play is now also available for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Halo Infinite Mid-Season Update Improves Anti-Cheat, Last-Gen Stability, and More

Here are your early-March PC and console Game Pass titles:

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 1

Embark on a stunning new journey in this atmospheric vehicle adventure set in a beautifully realized, post-apocalyptic world. As protagonist, Toe, you must navigate the flooded landscape at the helm of a unique ship that upgrades and evolves as you progress on your journey. Solve puzzles, navigate the changing weather and dive to unknown depths in your search for a new home.

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – March 3

Lightning, the star of the Final Fantasy XIII series, is poised to face her ultimate challenge. Experience a new game world, a new battle system, and extended customization features. The world will end in 13 days. Once again, its fate rests on the shoulders of one woman.

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Kentucky Route Zero is a magical realist adventure game about a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it.

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) – March 10

Lawn Mowing Simulator is available right now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Cloud Gaming, and is coming soon to Xbox One consoles! Take a break from the real world and enjoy the challenge and serenity of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Gear up and begin your journey solo or coop to rescue the Professor. Young Souls draws you in with not only its stunning art direction, clever beat ’em up gameplay and RPG mechanics, but also with its sharp writing and incredible universe setting between two worlds you will fall in love with. Plus, Ultimate members can play with Xbox Touch Controls from their mobile device on day one with cloud gaming!

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Now available via the Cloud) – March 1

Experience the joy of flying with Microsoft Flight Simulator, available today with Xbox Cloud Gaming on the devices you already own, including Xbox One, phone, tablet, and PC. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. The sky is calling!