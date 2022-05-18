Roller Champions Kickoff Season Begins on May 25

Ubisoft’s games have been in a weird place lately, considering how they can’t stay out of the eye of controversy (Ubisoft Quartz? Seriously?). Assassin’s Creed is one such case, as Infinity looks to be slowly trudging forward with its live service format when they were primarily single-player adventure games. Moving on, Ubisoft’s latest project, Roller Champions, does have a features overview that we’ll break down right now.

The game, first and foremost, now has a release date. Roller Champions will be released next week, on May 25th, 2022. It’s also a free-to-play title releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation® 5 (backward compatibility), and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, with Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Amazon Luna releases coming at a later date.

Watch a new gameplay overview trailer below:

Roller Champions’ gameplay loop is simple to understand; in two teams of three players each, players compete to be the first team to reach five points by throwing the ball into the goal. Though, there’s a calculated risk in there, as, if you complete laps with the ball in possession before scoring, your score will be worth more points when you do score.

Furthermore, the title will feature full crossplay through Ubisoft’s self-titled Ubisoft Connect service, allowing players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to all play in lobbies together, akin to how Rainbow Six Siege will be getting cross-play. In addition to this, cross-progression is ALSO provided (presumably through Ubisoft Connect). If you have to switch to your Nintendo Switch copy, your progress from your PS4 file will carry over.

Finally, you can play the game alone, and with friends, and Roller Champions’ skatepark is a massive social space where players can meet, practice strategies, or play some minigames. Once again, Roller Champions launches next week on Xbox One, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation® 5 (backward compatibility), as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, with Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Amazon Luna releases following soon.