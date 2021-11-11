Far Cry Boss Dan Hay Leaves Ubisoft, Live Service Like Assassin’s Creed Infinity Rumored

Ubisoft has seen a number of behind-the-scenes upheavals recently, and now it seems the company’s Far Cry team is also in the midst of a shake up. First reported by Video Games Chronicle, Dan Hay, who has served as executive producer of the Far Cry series at Ubisoft Montreal since Far Cry 3, has left the company. Ubisoft confirmed the departure in a statement.

After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on November 12. Dan has been the Executive Director of Far Cry and has developed an incredible multi-disciplined team to produce what has become one of the most popular games in Ubisoft’s history. While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves. We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future. In the interim, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a highly capable team of producers and directors, in addition to continuing its collaborations with a number of other studios around the world.

According to VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, Hay’s departure comes amid plans to turn the Far Cry series into an ongoing live service, similar to Ubisoft’s proposed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Of course, Ubisoft has also been accused of widespread workplace discrimination and harassment in recent months and years, with employee advocacy group ABetterUbisoft calling leadership out for a lack of substantive change just last week. Ubisoft’s various Canadian studios have also announced their intent to increase pay and benefits in order to combat talent loss. I guess those raises came too late to convince Hay.

Far Cry 6 was recently released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna to somewhat mixed reviews, including from Wccftech’s own Kai Powell.