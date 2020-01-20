Rockstar Got £37.6 Million in Video Games Tax Relief This Year – Report

Rockstar Games received as much as £37.6 million in Video Games Tax Relief from the UK's government in 2019 alone, according to a report from HMRC (Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs). Overall, since the VGTR program became active (April 1st, 2014), Rockstar received about £80 million, or a quarter of the entire tax relief.

According to TaxWatch, this means Rockstar didn't pay any Corporation Tax in the UK for the fourth year in a row. The development studio registered Red Dead Redemption 2 as 'Culturally British', which is a requisite to be considered as part of the relief. That's certainly a stretch, but then again TaxWatch previously pointed out that plenty of other games managed to pass this requisite and gain access to the tax relief regardless of whether they were really 'Culturally British' or not.

Another claim has been made by Rockstar beyond Red Dead Redemption 2, and that's believed to be related to Grand Theft Auto VI. It might be a while yet before Rockstar announces the game, though; after all, Red Dead Redemption 2 only debuted less than a year and a half ago.

Below we've added statistics from the HMRC report on the Video Games Tax Relief program.

There were 170 British video games completed in 2018-19 which claimed Video

Games tax relief (VGTR), with UK expenditure of £492 million. These figures are likely

to increase as more claims are received by HMRC. Since the relief was introduced in

2014, 1,075 video games have made claims, accounting for £2.6 billion of UK

expenditure. Each game may make several claims during the production process. One claim can

also be made to cover several games. In 2018-19, 345 claims were made for a total

of £103 million, which represented 535 games. Since VGTR was introduced, a total of £324 million has been paid out to 1,110 claims. There is a very large increase in total and UK expenditure in 2018-19 due to a

small number of very high budget games.