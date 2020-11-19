Rockstar Games Teases Sizable GTA Online Content Drop

Rockstar Games is teasing what could be one of its "biggest ever" updates for GTA Online.

There's something huge brewing with the game, as Rockstar started teasing the upcoming content update with some strange briefcases and a smattering of corpses that appeared to indicate the introduction of a new heist, island location, or map expansion.

Dead bodies have been spawning all around GTA Online around beaches, clutching briefcases, with the locations seemingly shifting here and there. Now, there's a teaser that players have been poring over that shows players hacking into the "El Rubio Dossier," revealing a new island map with a massive villa and farm.

We get a look at "John Doe," who appears to be connected to the entity or organization "El Rubio," who was last spotted at the Los Santos International Airport. Unfortunately, that's just about all we know right now, as Rockstar Games is content to keep us guessing.

Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of details otherwise about what to expect, beyond the idea that this new island may be a ways away from Los Santos. Rockstar Games seems keen to keep us in the dark at the moment until the last possible moment, but it's going to be interesting to see what comes of these teases with the new island.

Interestingly enough, it appears there may have even been a special nod to the upcoming GTA 6 in the new teaser, according to Twitter user @GTAVInewz.

If you guys remember from the map leak, this is exactly how the map looks like from the gta online tease but in a one flipped direction. Rockstar seems to be slowly teasing gta 6 through their posts. pic.twitter.com/IQ5RHQgwOe — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) November 19, 2020

"If you guys remember from the map leak, this is exactly how the map looks like from the gta online tease but in a one flipped direction," the user wrote. "Rockstar seems to be slowly teasing gta 6 through their posts." That may be a bit of a stretch, but if there's anyone hurting for some news about the next game in the series, it's GTA fans, by far.