Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod “Visual Redemption” is an Overhaul Mod From The Team Behind the Popular GTA V NaturalVision Evolved Mod

Remember the popular NaturalVision Evolved Mod for GTA V? Well, the team behind this graphics overhaul mod has now released its “Visual Redemption” Red Dead Redemption 2 mod.

The NaturalVision Evolved mod from Razer Mods is an impressive overhaul mod that aims to further improve the visuals of Rockstar’s open-world title, and the team now wants to do the same with Red Dead Redemption 2. The “Visual Redemption” mod is currently still a work-in-progress modification, but currently, it improves the shadow distance in each weather, reduces the intensity of heat haze, fixes bloom render on lights, improves water reflections, fixes moon positioning, and much more.

Although this mod for RDR2 isn’t at the same level as the team’s GTA V project, it’s an impressive mod, and one that modding fans will surely appreciate.

Those interested can download an early version of the mod from here.

Released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the prequel to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. The PC version of the action-adventure was released in 2019. The game was officially announced back in 2016 and is still considered one of the best-looking games to date.

"With Red Dead Redemption 2, the team is working hard to push forward our vision for interactive entertainment in a truly living world," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games back in 2016. "We hope to deliver players an epic experience that builds upon everything we've learned making games."

America, 1899. The end of the Wild West era has begun. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.