Minecraft Bans NFTs/Blockchain, Mojang Doesn’t Want “Profiteering” or “Have and Have-Nots”

Ever since the tech went mainstream, video games have been grappling with how to integrate blockchain and NFT technology, usually with limited success. Meanwhile, those looking to make a buck from NFTs have been attempting to use platforms provided by already-existing games, often without approval. Case in point, groups have started private Minecraft worlds where players can buy NFTs of certain things (land, items, ect.) This gray area has existed for a while now, and it seems Mojang has had enough, announcing that they are totally banning the use of blockchain tech in Minecraft and the selling of NFTs associated with content created in the game…

"Some companies have recently launched NFT implementations that are associated with Minecraft world files and skin packs. Other examples of how NFTs and blockchain could be utilized with Minecraft include creating Minecraft collectible NFTs, allowing players to earn NFTs through activities performed on a server, or earning Minecraft NFT rewards for activities outside the game.

Each of these uses of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together. NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots. The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.

We are concerned that some third-party NFTs may not be reliable and may end up costing players who buy them. Some third-party NFT implementations are also entirely dependent on blockchain technology and may require an asset manager who might disappear without notice. There have also been instances where NFTs were sold at artificially or fraudulently inflated prices. We recognize that creation inside our game has intrinsic value, and we strive to provide a marketplace where those values can be recognized.

As such, to ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our Minecraft client and server applications nor may they be utilized to create NFTs associated with any in-game content, including worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods. We will also be paying close attention to how blockchain technology evolves over time to ensure that the above principles are withheld and determine whether it will allow for more secure experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in gaming. However, we have no plans of implementing blockchain technology into Minecraft right now."

Other sandbox games like Roblox have also made some attempt to tamp down NFTs, but Mojang’s statement is particularly strong. In response, one of the biggest groups exploiting blockchain in Minecraft, NFT Worlds, has issued a statement condemning the move as a “step back in innovation.” That said, if it turns out they need to “pivot,” they say they may make their own Minecraft-like game to sell their NFTs in. Good luck with that, fellas.

We've just shared the following announcement on our Discord regarding the current @Minecraft & @nftworldsNFT situation. pic.twitter.com/ARbKABRK4A — NFT Worlds (@nftworldsNFT) July 20, 2022

Hard to find fault with Mojang’s move. Will somebody successfully integrate blockchain, NFTs, and gaming someday? Maybe, but if that’s your goal, go make your own thing, don’t piggyback off an already-existing game for children.