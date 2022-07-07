Menu
Company

RoboCop: Rogue City Showscases Bloody Action and Peter Weller, Launches June 2023

Nathan Birch
Jul 7, 2022
RoboCop Rogue City

Last year, we got a first tease for RoboCop: Rogue City, a new game that hearkens back the to style and attitude of the original 80s movies. Just moments ago during the latest Nacon Connect presentation, we got a first look at the game in action, and it seems like the game is shaping up fairly well. The streets of Detroit look appropriately gritty and the action seems good and bloody. Oh, and original RoboCop Peter Weller will be lending his pipes to the game. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Shows off Stealth and Epic Vistas in a New Gameplay Trailer

RoboCop has not had great luck with video games over the years. Could this one break the pattern? Let’s hope so. Need to know more? Here’s the official description for RoboCop: Rogue City…

"Developed by Teyon studio, which also developed the renowned Terminator: Resistance, RoboCop: Rogue City is based on the original 1987 film.  You play as Alex Murphy, whose features will be familiar to fans of the cyborg because actor Peter Weller agreed to be the model for the game's protagonist. RoboCop: Rogue City combines first-person shooter gameplay with exploration of Detroit and multiple-choice dialogue.

Welcome to Detroit; crime runs rampant as the city lies on the edge of ruin, people fighting for scraps as others live extravagant lives of luxury. Control of the Detroit Police Department is given to the Omni Consumer Products corporation in an attempt to restore order. You are that solution, RoboCop, a cyborg tasked with protecting the city.

The triumphant return of RoboCop wouldn’t feel right without the man who brought so much life into the role, and we’re excited to reveal that Peter Weller will be performing voiceover work on the game. Enjoy this first look at gameplay and for the record, 'Dead or alive, you’re coming with me!'"

RoboCop: Rogue City launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in June of 2023.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Xbox Series X
USD 500

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order