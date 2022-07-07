RoboCop: Rogue City Showscases Bloody Action and Peter Weller, Launches June 2023

Last year, we got a first tease for RoboCop: Rogue City, a new game that hearkens back the to style and attitude of the original 80s movies. Just moments ago during the latest Nacon Connect presentation, we got a first look at the game in action, and it seems like the game is shaping up fairly well. The streets of Detroit look appropriately gritty and the action seems good and bloody. Oh, and original RoboCop Peter Weller will be lending his pipes to the game. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

RoboCop has not had great luck with video games over the years. Could this one break the pattern? Let’s hope so. Need to know more? Here’s the official description for RoboCop: Rogue City…

"Developed by Teyon studio, which also developed the renowned Terminator: Resistance, RoboCop: Rogue City is based on the original 1987 film. You play as Alex Murphy, whose features will be familiar to fans of the cyborg because actor Peter Weller agreed to be the model for the game's protagonist. RoboCop: Rogue City combines first-person shooter gameplay with exploration of Detroit and multiple-choice dialogue.

Welcome to Detroit; crime runs rampant as the city lies on the edge of ruin, people fighting for scraps as others live extravagant lives of luxury. Control of the Detroit Police Department is given to the Omni Consumer Products corporation in an attempt to restore order. You are that solution, RoboCop, a cyborg tasked with protecting the city.

The triumphant return of RoboCop wouldn’t feel right without the man who brought so much life into the role, and we’re excited to reveal that Peter Weller will be performing voiceover work on the game. Enjoy this first look at gameplay and for the record, 'Dead or alive, you’re coming with me!'"

RoboCop: Rogue City launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in June of 2023.