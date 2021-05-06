Returnal update 1.3.4 has just been rolled out by developer Housemarque after yesterday’s 1.3.3 patch has been pulled.

Yesterday, the developer deployed a new update for Returnal, but shortly after its release, the patch was pulled and the game version was reverted to 1.3.1. Apparently, various users were presented with a CE-100028-1 error after applying the 1.3.3 patch.

On Twitter, Housemarque advised owners of the game to don’t start the game until a new update has been made available. In addition, all users affected by the CE-100028-1 are required to re-download Returnal on PlayStation 5. On the official PlayStation support site, Sony writes that the CE-100028-1 error is caused by the internal SSD not having enough free space, although this clearly isn't the case here. Unfortunately, the error has resulted in save data getting corrupted for Returnal players.

"Patch 1.3.3 has been pulled and we are reverting back to 1.3.1 until it's fixed", the developer wrote on Twitter. "We are fixing the issue now and a new patch will be published in a few hours All users affected by the 1.3.3 need to re-download the game. Our sincerest apologies."

So to be safe, don't start the game before the upcoming patch is available and downloaded. — Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 5, 2021

Luckily, the studio has now rolled out a new update that should fix the previous error. Release notes for this patch haven’t been shared just yet, but they are most likely identical to yesterday’s 1.3.3 update. We've included the official release notes for yesterday's patch down below:

Returnal Patch 1.3.3 Release Notes PlayStation 5 Fixed an issue where certain trophies might not unlock under specific gameplay conditions. Note: missing trophies will need to be replayed to unlock.

Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes/hangs

Fixed an issue with preorder suits occasionally blocking item collection and door opening.

Fixed an incorrect healing behavior when resting in Helios.

Configuration changes to increase the number of scout corpses available in all biomes.

Fixed issues with certain custom controller mappings.

Numerous minor fixes and improvements.

Returnal is available globally exclusively for PlayStation 5. Our very own Kai Powell reviewed the title and praised Housemarque's fusion of third-person shooting and roguelike elements.