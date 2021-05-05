Returnal’s First Post-Launch Update Improves Stability, But Will Kill Your Current Run

The first post-launch patch for Returnal has arrived, but it comes with a bit of a caveat. As many have noted/complained Returnal does not let you save in the middle of a run, which in many cases can last a couple hours or more. In order to get around this restriction, many are putting Returnal in Rest Mode mid-way through runs as a crude save of sorts, but if the new update downloads while the game is in Rest Mode that run will be wiped by a reset. Housemarque is recommending players wanting to keep their run via Rest Mode turn off auto-updates.

PSA: #Returnal patch and patch notes will go live tomorrow (May 5) at noon PST, 7pm GMT. Set your #PS5 auto-update off to keep your run.

As for the patch itself, it doesn’t include a mid-run save option, but it does improve stability and fix a variety of issues. Here are the full patch notes for Returnal ver. 1.3.3:

Fixed an issue where certain trophies might not unlock under specific gameplay conditions. Note: missing trophies will need to be replayed to unlock.

Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes/hangs

Fixed an issue with preorder suits occasionally blocking item collection and door opening.

Fixed an incorrect healing behavior when resting in Helios.

Configuration changes to increase the number of scout corpses available in all biomes.

Fixed issues with certain custom controller mappings.

Numerous minor fixes and improvements.

Haven’t been keeping up with Returnal? Here’s what Wccftech’s Kai Powell had to say about the game in his full review…

Returnal checks all of the boxes for what a best-in-class roguelike should aim for -- a gameplay loop that rewards the player for innovation and mastery, loot that can synergize to create some unstoppable character builds, and most importantly, weapons that simply feel right in the player's hands. Without a doubt, Returnal is one of the finest PlayStation 5 exclusives available in 2021 and those that are eager for the next great challenge can find plenty to look forward to when they take Selene's first steps onto the alien planet again and again.

Returnal is available now on PS5.