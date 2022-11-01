Menu
Xbox Game Pass Adds Somerville, Pentiment, Monkey Island, and More in Early November

Nathan Birch
Nov 1, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
Xbox Game Pass Somerville

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early November. This time around, subscribers can look forward to an array of Day 1 releases, including Football Manager 2023, Somerville, and Pentiment (the only original, internally-developed Xbox game of 2022!) The breakout indie hit Vampire Survivors will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass for consoles.

Here are your early-November PC and console Game Pass titles:

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Available on day one with Game Pass: It is the early 20th century, and Taiwan is under the control of Imperial Japan. Play as the legendary outlaw and folk hero Liao Tianding, as you kung-fu fight your way through the colorful streets of Taipei in this sidescrolling beat-em-up.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – Available now

As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last.

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) – Available now

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries stars the iconic, blade-wielding character from Robert Kirkman’s best-selling comic books. Haunted by her past, and coping with unimaginable loss and regret, the story explores Michonne’s absence between issues #126 and #139 of the comic book.

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 3

Available on day one with Game Pass: On the desolate moon of Lorian, a long-dormant Deadsuit awakens from slumber. Journey beneath the surface on an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns and acquire new abilities to unearth this alien world’s long-buried secrets.

Football Manager 2023 (Console and PC) – November 8

Football Manager 2023 brings you closer to the beautiful game, from the supporters that live and breathe every match to your board, scouts, players and opposition managers. Earn the backing of the fans by outsmarting your rivals and delivering success on the pitch.

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10

Vampire Survivors is coming to Xbox consoles and you can play the full release today with PC Game Pass! Jump straight into the action, mow down thousands of night creatures, and survive until dawn! The gothic-horror world of Vampire Survivors will throw relentless hordes of monsters at you: make the right choices, or rely on your skills and favorite weapons to turn the tide and quickly snowball against your enemies.

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

Available on day one with Game Pass: From Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios, step into a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change. Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps. Choose your backgrounds, impact a changing world, and see the consequences of your decisions in this narrative adventure.

Somerville (Console and PC) – November 15

Available on day one with Game Pass: In the wake of an otherworldly invasion that’s left the world in catastrophe, you must find the means to make your family whole again. Explore a rich and atmospheric world, along with the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict, in a hand-crafted sci-fi narrative experience set across a perilous rural landscape.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for only $1.

Which Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks?

Further Reading

02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
