Resident Evil Village Sales Surpass 6.1 Million Copies; Roughly 400K Additional Copies Sold in 3 Months

Capcom has today revealed that Resident Evil Village sales have surpassed 6.1 million globally.

The news was announced as part of the publisher’s most recent financial results for the company's financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. According to the official press release, the latest Resident Evil installment has now sold over 6.1 million copies since its global launch last year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

“During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, Capcom achieved a 32.6-million-unit record-high annual sales volume for its video games in its core Digital Contents business, driven by the release of new titles in major series, such as Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, as well as by the continued success of bolstering sales of catalog titles via promoting digital sale”, Capcom writes.

This business segment gave a solid performance, with global unit sales of Resident Evil Village (for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC), the latest title in the series, reaching 6.1 million units, while sales of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (for Nintendo Switch, PC), an RPG title in the Monster Hunter series, also topped 1.5 million units worldwide. For FY20 release Monster Hunter Rise (for Nintendo Switch), the Company stimulated further growth of its user base by releasing the PC version in January 2022. In addition, the sales growth of catalog titles, such as the 2019 release Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and the 2017 release Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, contributed to revenues supported by their consistent popularity.

Interestingly, as reported back in January of this year, Capcom managed to sell 5.7 million copies of the game as of December 31st, 2021. This means that (approximately) an additional 400.000 copies of Village were sold across all platforms in three months’ time – quite the achievement.

Resident Evil Village remains the fastest-selling entry in the history of the franchise.