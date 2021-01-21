Monster Hunter Rise Pre-Orders Are “Off to a Promising Start”, Capcom Says; Solid Performance for RE3 and Continued Growth for MHW: Iceborne
The upcoming Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch is off to a good start, according to publisher and developer Capcom.
In a new press release, Capcom has announced it has raised its Financial Year forecast following continued growth from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne across all platforms, solid performance from last year’s Resident Evil 3 Remake PC and consoles. In addition, the publisher announced that initial pre-orders for Monster Hunter Rise are “off to a promising start”.
“Following our recent success in proactively growing digital sales in our core Digital Contents business we have seen a solid performance by new title Resident Evil 3, along with continued growth in high-margin catalog titles with long sales cycles, such as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, which was released in the previous fiscal year”, Capcom writes. “Additionally, orders for Monster Hunter Rise, a major new title scheduled for release in March of this year, are off to a promising start. Altogether, this has led us to expect this business to outperform our plan.”
The Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter World was released back in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The expansion was released for PC last year.
Monster Hunter Rise is scheduled for a release on the Nintendo Switch on March 26. A PC port of the game is also said to be in the works. Those interested can download a demo version of the game for the Switch through the official Nintendo eShop right now.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 27.59
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter