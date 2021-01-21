The upcoming Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch is off to a good start, according to publisher and developer Capcom.

In a new press release, Capcom has announced it has raised its Financial Year forecast following continued growth from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne across all platforms, solid performance from last year’s Resident Evil 3 Remake PC and consoles. In addition, the publisher announced that initial pre-orders for Monster Hunter Rise are “off to a promising start”.

“Following our recent success in proactively growing digital sales in our core Digital Contents business we have seen a solid performance by new title Resident Evil 3, along with continued growth in high-margin catalog titles with long sales cycles, such as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, which was released in the previous fiscal year”, Capcom writes. “Additionally, orders for Monster Hunter Rise, a major new title scheduled for release in March of this year, are off to a promising start. Altogether, this has led us to expect this business to outperform our plan.”

The Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter World was released back in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The expansion was released for PC last year.

Monster Hunter Rise is scheduled for a release on the Nintendo Switch on March 26. A PC port of the game is also said to be in the works. Those interested can download a demo version of the game for the Switch through the official Nintendo eShop right now.