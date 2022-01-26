Resident Evil Village Sales Surpass 5.7 Million In Less Than 9 Months; Fastest-Selling Installment in the Franchise

Resident Evil Village sales have surpassed 5.7 million copies, publisher Capcom has revealed.

Capcom announced the impressive sales numbers for its latest Resident Evil installment in its most recent earnings report for the 3rd quarter of its current Fiscal Year, which ends on March 31, 2022.

“Resident Evil Village topped 5.7 million units; won total of 4 awards at Golden Joystick Awards 2021, including Ultimate Game of the Year”, the report reads.

Resident Evil Village was launched globally back in May of 2021 across PC and consoles, and this means that Capcom managed to sell all of those copies in less than 9 months, thereby making Village the fastest-selling entry in the Resident Evil franchise to date - a feat that Capcom already announced back in May of last year when it announced that Village sold more than three million copies in its first four days.

For reference, the game’s predecessor, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard managed to sell 5.7 million copies in 1.5 years, whereas around 5.2 million copies of Resident Evil 6 were sold in its first year back in 2012/2013. As also revealed by Capcom, total sales of the Resident Evil series have now surpassed 123 million worldwide.

Resident Evil Village is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game was officially announced during PlayStation’s Future of Gaming digital event back in June of 2020. Village is set a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard.