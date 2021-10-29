Resident Evil Village to Receive Free DLC; Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter Rise Were “Hits”, Capcom Confirms
Resident Evil Village is going to receive free DLC, according to a new report from Capcom.
The Integrated Report 2021 from the Japanese company confirms that the latest entry in the survival horror in the series is going to receive free DLC. At this point, it seems unlikely that a full-blown expansion will be released for free, so it is likely additional features like new difficulties and such.
Further, we will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations, taking into
account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.
In the report, Capcom also confirmed that new titles like Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter Rise have been hits, with other major titles like Monster Hunter World, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 7 have performed well.
In the report, Capcom also touched briefly upon PRAGMATA. Development is proceeding smoothly, and the game is being used to help train new and young employees.
Most recently, we announced the action adventure title PRAGMATA for the new generation of consoles, and we are making steady progress on its development.
Newly hired young employees are given the chance to acquire know-how and skills through hands-on experience in the field as they are assigned to the development of popular IPs and major titles. PRAGMATA is just one such endeavor for our young employees. I feel that incorporating the youthful sensibilities of digital natives adds a new appeal to IP.
Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Learn more about the game by checking out Nate's review.
Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.
