Resident Evil Village Has Been in Development for 3.5 Years, Puzzle Solving is a Focus

We recently brought you some new info from Famitsu’s latest interview with Resident Evil Village producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano, specifically related to how far the game is along and how its first-person camera has changed, but now even more details have been shared by RE fanatic Alex Aniel. He’s posted the entire interview to Twitter, and you can find some of the more interesting answers below.

First up, it seems Resident Evil Village has been in development for around 3.5 years, which jives with previous reports that the game began life as Resident Evil Revelations 3 sometime in 2016.

Q1. It's been 2.5 months since RE:3 and we're surprised to see another numbered title announced already. How long has the game been in development? A1. It's been 3.5 years since we began planning the title. — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) July 1, 2020

Expect a lot of ties to Resident Evil 7, beyond even the ones we know already, as the producers tease Village will be the conclusion of the story started in 7.

Q4. The trailer says "His story comes to a close." Who is that referring to? A4. We'll let you decide. But know that Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, and serves as the conclusion to its story. — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) July 1, 2020

Q5. RE7's Ethan is the protagonist. There's an option in RE7 that changes the story. Which does Village follow? A5. Look closely at the trailer; you can see the connections between Ethan's current situation and what happened in RE7. If you haven't played RE7, please do so! — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) July 1, 2020

For you old-school RE fans, yes, inventory management will be important…

Q9. You showed the inventory screen in the Special Developer Message. Looks like RE4's attache case! (I filled it with eggs back in the day). We're looking forward to item management! A9. Can't go into detail but inventory management is very important! Please look forward to it. — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) July 1, 2020

…and so will puzzle solving.

Q12. There's a screen w/ a door that looks like a puzzle. We're intrigued; are solving mysteries an indispensable part of RE? A13. On top of fear, combat & item management, exploration is a must in RE. Solving puzzles is definitely in; it expands the breadth of the gameplay. — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) July 1, 2020

Finally, the producers seem to confirm previous rumors that reducing loading times is one of the main reasons RE Village is a next-gen exclusive.

Q11. This RE is for PS5 & Xbox Series X. What has next gen hardware allowed you to achieve? A11. We've upgraded the graphics and sound. Also, the fact that loading times can't be perceived is an important point. All in all, next gen consoles allow for more immersive experiences. — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) July 1, 2020

Resident Evil Village is coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 in 2021.