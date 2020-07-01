Resident Evil Village Has Been in Development for 3.5 Years, Puzzle Solving is a Focus

By
1 hour ago
Submit
Resident Evil Village

We recently brought you some new info from Famitsu’s latest interview with Resident Evil Village producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano, specifically related to how far the game is along and how its first-person camera has changed, but now even more details have been shared by RE fanatic Alex Aniel. He’s posted the entire interview to Twitter, and you can find some of the more interesting answers below.

First up, it seems Resident Evil Village has been in development for around 3.5 years, which jives with previous reports that the game began life as Resident Evil Revelations 3 sometime in 2016.

Resident Evil Village Is 60% Complete; First-Person View Has Evolved Over Previous Game

Expect a lot of ties to Resident Evil 7, beyond even the ones we know already, as the producers tease Village will be the conclusion of the story started in 7.

For you old-school RE fans, yes, inventory management will be important…

A New Monster Hunter Game Could Be Headed to Nintendo Switch; Still No Plans for a Monster Hunter World Port

…and so will puzzle solving.

Finally, the producers seem to confirm previous rumors that reducing loading times is one of the main reasons RE Village is a next-gen exclusive.

Resident Evil Village is coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 in 2021.

Submit

Related