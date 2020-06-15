Resident Evil Village Is A Next-Gen Only Game Due To Bigger Focus On Exploration – Rumor

Resident Evil Village is apparently going to be a next-gen only game, as a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version would hold the project back considerably.

Well-known insider Dusk Golem, who correctly revealed many of the Resident Evil Village details before the official announcement last week, recently stated that the next entry in the series is not going to be a cross-gen release. The way the game is designed and the bigger focus on exploration would lead to technical issues on the current-gen consoles. Not having to deal with the technical limitations of the current console generation will also allow Capcom to completely remove load times.

Okay, I got some clarification on why they made RE8 next-gen only, when it was cross-gen previously. With the updated graphic fidelity overhaul they're doing (still in progress), the way RE8 was designed lead to past-gen consoles having a lot of pop-in/long texture loads/ load times because the game has you travelling through most of the Village and had a lot of load zones. Because there's a bigger focus on exploration this would lead to the last-gen console versions having notable issues, and it was holding back how pretty they could make certain scenes. So they decided to drop the last-gen versions of the game to make it so the game had no loading at all (not limited by last gen hardware) and push the graphic overhaul further without the limitations of last-gen tech in mind.

Capcom has yet to confirm which platforms Resident Evil Village will release on, so take this with a grain of salt, despite Dusk Golem having proved to be extremely reliable.

Resident Evil Village launches on a yet to be confirmed release date.