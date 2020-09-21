Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Tokyo Game Show 2020 Event Detailed

Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be shown later this week during this year's edition of the Tokyo Game Show, which will be held entirely online.

On the Official Capcom website for Asia, the Japanese publisher confirmed that the September 27th event will feature a 30-minute long Resident Evil Village presentation. Producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano will show more of the upcoming survival-horror game, and the presentation will be translated into English.

In the first segment, we will welcome the development team and bring you the untold stories behind the development of "RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE" and the latest info on the Resident Evil series! In the second segment, we will welcome special guest Eiko Kano for a guest talk segment! Development team hosts

Tsuyoshi Kanda - Producer

Peter Fabiano - Producer

Before the Resident Evil Village presentation, the event will feature a Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition presentation, where Director Hideaki Itsuno, Producer Matt Walker and Main Planner Junya Kumabe will show more gameplay.

Check out the latest information on the just-announced title, "Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition"!

On this day, we plan to show off actual gameplay from the title! Development team hosts

Matthew Walker- Producer

Hideaki Itsuno - Director

Junya Kumabe - Main Planner

The Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2020 event will air on September 27th at 12:00 pm UTC.

Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry 5 Special edition are currently in development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The former will be released sometime in 2021, while the latter will be available in November worldwide.