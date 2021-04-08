Resident Evil Village New Showcase Announced for April 15th

More Resident Evil Village gameplay footage is going to be shared next week.

Today, the Official PlayStation Twitter profile confirmed that a new RE Village showcase event will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube on April 15th at 3:00 pm Pacific. A trailer teasing the event has also been shared, and you can take a look at it below.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Rose to Release This Month

Tune in on April 15th 3pm PDT for the Resident Evil Showcase! Watch a new trailer and gameplay for Resident Evil Village, and much more Resident Evil news live as it happens.

It's very likely that a Resident Evil Village playable demo is also going to be made available shortly after the event, as a new 10 GB big demo has been uploaded on the PlayStation Network yesterday, as reported by MP1st.

To be precise, four new SKU (USA, Japan, Europe, and Asia) have been uploaded (backend, not live yet) to the digital storefront, all named (Biohazard in Japan) “Resident Evil Village Gameplay Demo.” As previously confirmed by Capcom, the title of the demo confirms that this will be solely focused on gameplay, whereas the previous Maiden demo was a visual showcase. The demo is allegedly around 10GB from the information on PSN.

Resident Evil Village launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on May 7th worldwide.