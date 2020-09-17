Resident Evil Village Drops a Creepy New Trailer, PS5 Version of Game Reportedly Struggling

Yesterday’s PlayStation 5 Showcase featured a lot of big game announcements and trailers, including a new one for Resident Evil Village. This trailer focuses more on atmosphere than action or big scares, showing off some interesting new storybook-style cutscenes and plenty of foreboding shots of the game’s titular village. Seems like the focus is still very much on horror this time around! You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Looking good and terrifying. That said, according to proven Capcom insider Dusk Golem, development of the PS5 version of Resident Evil Village isn’t going as smoothly as you might expect. Dusk Golem hinted at this previously, but goes into more detail in a new Twitter thread, saying while most of RE Village’s next-gen feature are working fine on PC and Xbox Series X, getting some of them working on PS5 is proving a challenge…

Capcom is usually no slouch when it comes to tech, and all of Resident Evil Village’s trailers have been revealed at PS5 events thus far, so I’m sure they’re dedicated to getting the PlayStation version running as smoothly as possible. Hopefully they manage to pull it off!

Resident Evil Village stalks onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 in early 2021.

