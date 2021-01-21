Resident Evil Re:Verse Multiplayer Game Made Official, Comes Free with RE Village

Some details leaked earlier in the day, but during their just-concluded Resident Evil Showcase Capcom made it official – Resident Evil Village will launch with the free standalone multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse. The game looks to be pretty simple in terms of concept, basically just a standard multiplayer deathmatch, with the focus being on delivering tons of characters in honor of the Resident Evil franchise’s 25th anniversary. You can check out the first trailer for Resident Evil Re:Verse, below.

Last year’s Resident Evil 3 remake also launched with it’s a free multiplayer game, Resident Evil Resistance, which…wasn’t very good. Hopefully Resident Evil Re:Verse is better, although I don’t predict it will be all that mind-blowing (the cell-shaded visuals are an odd choice). Here’s a bit more detail on Re:Verse…

Resident Evil Re:Verse is a thank you bonus to fans features striking comic-style visuals and sets popular Resident Evil characters against each other in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic Resident Evil locations. Players can choose from a fan-favorite roster, each with their own unique skillsets to master. A fight to the death that all Resident Evil fans can enjoy!

In Resident Evil Re:Verse you can test your skills against other players in four to six-person deathmatch battles. Play as beloved characters from the Resident Evil series and turn the tides of battle with powerful bioweapons. Take part in 5-minute Deathmatches, where the player with the most points wins! Use the weapons and items you find to take down even more powerful enemies! Turn the Tides with Bioweapon's Revenge! When your character is taken out, their body transforms into a powerful bioweapon which can be used against other players. Pick up multiple Virus Capsules to transform into even stronger bioweapons. Getting revenge with a bioweapon is also a great chance for more points!

Resident Evil Re:Verse hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 alongside Resident Evil Village on May 17. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. No word yet on a la carte release, but it's unlikely.