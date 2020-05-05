Resident Evil Fan Remake Looks Great In New Gameplay Footage

The original Resident Evil received a remake a few years back which improved the game's visuals without bringing any major gameplay changes as the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes did. Some dedicated fans, however, have decided to have a shot at truly remaking the classic survival-horror game, and the results look incredible.

Residence of Evil recently shared a 30-minute playthrough video of Resident Evil: Remix, an under-development recreation of the classic game powered by the Resident Evil 4 engine. The results are amazing, considering it is a fan remake with no budget.

According to rumors circulating online, a Resident Evil 4 remake is currently in development by M-Two, one of the studios that helped with the remake of the third entry in the series released last month. Original director Shinki Mikami is not directly involved, but the project has his full approval.

Development is being led by Osaka-based M-Two, the new studio founded by former PlatinumGames head Tatsuya Minami, which has been preparing for the project since 2018. However, similar to how 2020’s Resident Evil 3 was led by company Red Works, Capcom’s internal teams and other external studios are likely to lend support. It’s understood that the remake has the blessing of original game director Shinji Mikami, who officially declined an approach to lead the project himself but has provided informal advice on its direction.

Resident Evil 8 will be released before the remake of the fourth entries in the series, according to other rumors. The game is supposedly getting revealed soon, and we will let you know more about any new development for the series has soon possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.