Resident Evil 3 Remake Nemesis Mod Restores the Villain’s Classic Head from the Original Game
A freshly-released mod for the PC version of Resident Evil 3 Remake brings back Nemesis’ classic head from the original PlayStation game.
Capcom did a great job redesigning the characters for the most recent Resident Evil Remake, but as with most redesigns, there are some who prefer the original character models. In comes a new mod that resizes the Pursuer’s teeth to normal proportions.
As mentioned by the mod’s creator, the “Nemesis Classic Head” mod is a just a small modification, but one that might make a big difference for fans.
We’ve included a video and 2 screenshots (one of which has already been shown at the top of this post) showing off the mod down below:
Those interested can download this brand-new Resident Evil 3 Remake mod via Nexusmods.
Resident Evil 3 Remake is available globally now for PC and consoles. The title was released last month after being officially announced back in December of last year.
Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.
Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry™ 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics.
