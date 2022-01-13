Final Fantasy VII Remake New Gameplay Mod Introduces Combat Tweaks Inspired by the Original Game

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay mod that has been shared online today attempts to tweak combat to make it feel close to that of the original release.

The Classic Combat and More mod brings some interesting combat tweaks, such as changes to the ATB and the Materia System, removing MP regeneration, and more. Some Materia and item names have also been changed for that additional touch of nostalgia.

Classic Combat & More is a minor gameplay overhaul aiming to bring Remake closer to Classic in myriad ways. Combat utilizes a timed ATB system

Every party member slowly gains ATB over time

Attacking no longer fills the ATB gauge

Dodging slowly drains ATB, blocking halts ATB

Limit Break is only gained by taking damage

Materia affects stats (positively and negatively)

Items and Materia have been renamed (Healing is now Restore, Amplify is now All etc...)

Various formulas have been adjusted to make combat tactical and enjoyable

Stagger damage is locked to 300%

No MP regeneration

You can download the Classic Combat and More mod from Nexus Mods.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.