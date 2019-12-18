Resident Evil 3 Remake Will Feature Big Changes Over The Original; Characters Will Be More Interesting

Resident Evil 3 Remake will feature some big changes over the original PlayStation release, Capcom confirmed today.

During the latest Capcom TV episode, as summarized by ResetERA forums member Dusk Golem, Producer Masachika Kawata confirmed that Resident Evil 3 Remake will be different from the original, with some story events possible being dramatically changed. The main goal with Resident Evil 2 Remake was to be as faithful as possible to the original, but with the remake of the third entry in the series, Capcom wants to make the characters more interesting.

In this regard, it's being confirmed that Dario will have a much bigger role in the game, compared to the original. Additionally, the Hunter Beta enemy will be present in the game, but it will look much different, as it is being reimagined for the new gameplay style.

RE3 Remake has been announced last week for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Like the original, the game will star Jill Valentine as she tries to survive the outbreak of the T-virus in Racoon City.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd, 2020. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.