Parts of Final Fantasy VII Remake Will “Differ Significantly” From the Original, Co-Director Says

Parts of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will differ significantly from the original, according to the game's Co-Director.

Speaking in a new interview focusing on the Honeybee Inn sequence in the first part of the remake, Co-Director Motomu Toriyama confirmed that future parts of the remake will differ significantly from the original, citing the Honeybee Inn sequence, which was not present in the original, as a good example on how the developers will approach things.

This scene is a key example of something that was changed dramatically from the original FINAL FANTASY VII. I was a bit worried about what fans of the original game would think, but the whole scene got a much more enthusiastic reception than I could ever have hoped for, so I was quite relieved. Going forward, I'm sure some parts of the remake will differ significantly from the original. I hope this scene can be a good example of how to approach such changes.

Final Fantasy VII Remake made its debut on PlayStation 5 earlier this month with Intergrade, a significant upgrade that features not only visual enhancements but also support for the INTERmission DLC starring Yuffie. Needless to say, the PlayStation 5 version of the game is currently the one to get to enjoy the remake to the fullest.

While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game is apparently coming to PC in the future via the Epic Games Store, as revealed by a recent leak.