Report Suggests One or Two Models of iPhone 15 Pro Could Feature New Periscope Lens

Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in the coming months with a boatload of forward-facing additions. While the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a dual-cutout display, the standard variants will feature a notch similar to the current models. According to the latest, Apple is planning to bring an innovative periscope lens with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Analyst Suggests it is Not Sure if One or Both Models of iPhone 15 Pro Will Get the New Periscope Lens

In a new report, analyst Jeff Pu shares details on Apple's AR Glasses as well as the iPhone 15 Pro getting a new periscope lens (via 9to5mac). He believes that Apple's highly-anticipated AR glasses would be coming in the second half of 2024. In addition to this, he coins that Apple's AR Glass has now entered the design and development stage and the prototype will be ready by the end of this year. Furthermore, mass production of augmented reality glasses will begin in 2024.

Other than the AR glasses, Jeff Pu also suggests that iPhone 15 Pro models will get Apple's long-rumored periscope lens. However, the analyst is not sure if one or both iPhone 15 Pro models would get the new camera hardware.

“Lante continues raising its planned capacity for prism. We continue seeing a very high chance of the periscope’s adoption, with Lante being the major supplier.”

Nonetheless, the new lens is expected to be part of the iPhone 15 Pro series and we suspect only the bigger iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the new update. This is because when Apple first introduced the Sensor-Shift stabilization, it was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It was later brought down to the entire lineup with iPhone 13 series. Henceforth, if Apple is bringing a new periscope lens to the table, we suspect only iPhone 15 Pro Max will get it.

Take note that these are mere speculations at this stage and the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.