Report Suggests Apple Watch Series 7 Production Will Ramp Up By September End

Apple is expected to announce major changes to its product lineup this month as well as later in the fall. Last month, we covered how the company was planning to host multiple events this year. Apple could announce the MacBook Pro models later on in the fall while the iPhone 13 launch is expected later this month. We are now hearing that the Apple Watch Series 7 will see a production bump by the end of September. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Watch Series 7 Production to Increase By the End of This Month

Since Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 13 series, redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and the new MacBook Pro models, it makes perfect sense to divide the products for separate events. Seemingly, production delays are also part of the launch this year all thanks to chip shortages and design challenges. We are now hearing that the Apple Watch Series 7 production will ramp up by the end of this month.

Prepare Yourself for Full and Final iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Release Right Now

The news comes from a paywalled preview of the DigiTimes report. We previously heard that Apple Watch's complex redesign is causing delays in production. At this point in time, it is not clear if the production delays will have an impact on the Apple Watch Series 7 launch. The Apple Watch is expected to come in a new design with a flat-edged casing and bigger 41mm and 45mm display size.

In addition, Mark Gurman coins that there is "no chance" the upcoming Apple Watch will ship with a blood pressure sensor. However, Nikkei Asia claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be able to measure blood pressure. Nonetheless, the launch is nearing in and the final word rests with Apple.

While the new Apple Watch will feature a bigger chassis, it was rumored that the Series 7 will still be compatible with older bands. In addition to this, the company is also working on exclusive Apple Watch Series 7 watch faces.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think the Apple Watch launch will be delayed due to production issues? Let us know in the comments.