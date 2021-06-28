iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Will Have Autofocus in Ultra Wide Camera to Capture Sharper Images

An autofocus upgrade arriving for the ultra wide camera belonging to the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to bring a ton of advantages to the table, according to the latest report.

All iPhone 12 Models Feature Fixed Focus Lens, Which Is Something the iPhone 13 Pro Models Will Move Away From

An investors note from Ming-Chi Kuo spotted by MacRumors details the inclusion of autofocus support arriving for the ultra wide cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Unfortunately, the upgrade will not be present in the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, despite both expected to ship with an ultra wide secondary camera. To remind you, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a fixed focus lens.

While it might not be spotted by many, having autofocus support for the ultra wide camera instead of a fixed focus lens will result in sharper images, which is ideal for capturing landscape shots. Aside from this, Kuo states that all iPhone 13 models will feature notable camera improvements, such as enhanced low-light performance. Also, the ultra wide camera arriving for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will use a 6P lens instead of 5P, which should aid in improving light capture to produce the best imaging result.

According to a previous report, the premium iPhone 13 versions will ship with bigger camera modules, suggesting that the sensor size will be increased. This again is a mammoth-sized improvement because a bigger sensor means more light can be captured by the sensor and produce a pleasing image for the user. Of course, these are not the only upgrades that we should expect during Apple’s upcoming iPhone event, which is said to be held in the third week of September.

To learn more about the iPhone 13 family, we highly recommend checking out our detailed rumor roundup here and let us know down in the comments on what you think about the latest autofocus upgrade.

News Source: MacRumors