Redesigned AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case to Feature a Lightning Port Instead of USB-C

It was previously reported that Apple might be looking to switch to USB-C on iPhone 15. It was later heard that Apple's entire accessories lineup will follow the same trend as well in the near future. However, Apple's upcoming redesigned AirPods Pro 2 charging case will feature a Lightning port instead of USB-C. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Redesigned AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case to Come a Lightning Port Instead of USB-C

Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states in a series of tweets that the second-generation AirPods Pro will come with a charging case housing a Lightning port instead of USB-C. He also reiterated that the redesigned AirPods Pro 2 will launch in the second half of this year. As mentioned earlier, Apple is in the works to bring USB-C to the iPhone and its line of accessories which includes the AirPods, MagSafe Battery pack, and more.

It seems that Apple will stick with a Lightning port this year with the redesigned AirPods Pro 2. Kuo mentions in his tweet "I predict the charging case of ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 will still support Lightning, not USB-C." As of now, even the $550 AirPods Max comes with a Lightning connector for charging purposes.

Other than this, the redesigned AirPods Pro 2 is expected to come without the stem, promoting an all-ear design. To be fair, the design will be similar to the Beats Fit Pro. Other than this, Apple will also bring health tracking features to the mix with improved audio quality. We are also expecting the AirPods Pro 2 to feature enhanced battery life and charging capabilities. Take note that these are mere speculations at this stage and the final word rests with Apple.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will introduce USB-C later this year? Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.