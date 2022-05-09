AirPods Pro 2 to Launch This Fall With New Design, New AirPods Max Colors Also Expected

Apple has a lot of products in the pipeline for this year. We are expecting the company to announce the new iPhone 14 series, new Macs with an M2 chip, and new iPad Pro models. In addition to this, the company is also working on a second-generation AirPods Pro. According to the latest, Apple will launch its AirPods Pro 2 later this fall along with new color options for the AirPods Max. Scroll down to read more details on the design of the wireless earbuds.

Apple to Launch AirPods Pro 2 This Fall, New Color For AirPods Max Also Expected

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch its AirPods Pro 2 this fall. Apple launched the original AirPods Pro in 2019 and multiple reports have suggested that Apple might be looking to introduce the upgraded model this year. In addition, the AirPods Max is also stated to host new color options later on. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes:

Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned the fall launch of the new AirPods Pro 2, suggesting that the upgraded technology might reach the consumer in the second half of 2022. In terms of design, it was previously reported that the AirPods Pro 2 will launch without a stem. This makes room for a compact charging case. In addition to this, the truly wireless earbuds will also bring lossless audio to the table.

Other than the AirPods Pro 2, Gurman also suggests that Apple is expected to announce new color options for the AirPods Max. However, the exact timeline for the launch is not yet stated. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details.

