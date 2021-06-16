Apple May Use Sensor Fusion With AirPods to Provide Users With More Health Data

Apple's vice president of technology, Kevin Lynch shared details on Apple's progress in the health department. The executive hinted that Apple might someday use sensor fusion technology with the AirPods to provide users with more health data. At this point in time, Apple Watch and iPhone feature a wide range of sensors that allows users to access health-related data. Apple also uses the iPhone and Apple Watch's sensors combined to provide users with comprehensive health data.

Apple Might Make AirPods a Part of the Sensor Fusion Process Which Will Give Users Comprehensive Data Related to Their Health

Kevin Lynch sat down with Techcrunch to detail the company's efforts in the health segment. The Apple executive stated that the AirPods might be part of the sensor fusion process to provide users with comprehensive data related to their health.

Report: Apple Planned to Launch its Own Healthcare Clinics in 2016 With ‘Apple Doctors’

Perhaps one place to look for even more potential in terms of future health capabilities lies in sensor fusion, however. Walking steadiness is the result of not just the ‌iPhone‌ or the Apple Watch acting independently, but of what’s possible when the company can use them in combination. It’s another place where Apple’s tight integration of software and hardware give it an edge, and it multiplies as Apple’s ecosystem of devices, and the sensors they carry, continues to grow. I ended our interview by asking Lynch about what kind of possibilities might open up when you consider that ‌AirPods‌, too, contain their own sensors and gather different data that could complement that monitored by the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch in terms of health. “We already do sensor fusion across some devices today, and I think there’s all kinds of potential here,” he said.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the AirPods being a part of the sensor fusion process. Prominent analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo also stated that Apple plans to introduce health tracking for AirPods. We have previously reported that Apple's AirPods Pro 2 will feature updated motion tracking which will focus on fitness tracking.

Kevin Lynch also shared his insights in health and fitness features coming with iOS 15 like Health Tracking and Walking Steadiness. We will share more details on Apple's health-related efforts as soon as we have further information. We recently covered that Apple was planning to launch its own healthcare clinics with Apple-hired doctors.

What are your thoughts on the scenario? Share your views with us in the comments.