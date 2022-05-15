Apple Might Soon Switch to USB-C on AirPods, MagSafe Battery Pack, and Other Accessories

It was previously reported that Apple might be looking to ditch the Lightning port on the iPhone in 2023. It seems that Apple is looking to expand USB-C to the AirPods charging case as well as the MagSafe Battery Pack and other accessories. This year, we are expecting the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models to ship with a Lightning port. However, the iPhone 15 Pro models are stated to come with a USB-C port for faster data transfer and fast charging capabilities. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Make a Jump to USB-C in Future For AirPods, MagSafe Battery Pack, More

In a follow-up tweet, analyst Ming-Chio Kuo has stated that Apple accessories like AirPods, MagSafe Battery Pack, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and more will switch to USB-C from Lightning. However, Kuo did not mention a specific timeframe and coined that the switch could take place in the "foreseeable future."

At this stage, all iPhone models and Apple's accessories feature the company's proprietary Lightning connector for charging and data transfer purposes. The use of the USB-C standard will allow the iPhone and accessories to charge faster and also improve data transfer speeds. In addition to this, the move would allow Apple products to bolster support for a universal standard. What this means is that the same charger could charge the iPhone, Android phone, and laptop.

Take note that Apple is already using USB-C on its MacBook and new models of the iPad. It would only make more sense for the company to bring USB-C on the iPhone as well as accessories, Moreover, it would also put away some pressure from regulators.

Since the final word rests with the company, we would advise you to take the news with a pinch of salt. This is all there is to it, folks. When do you think Apple will make a jump to USB-C on the iPhone and AirPods? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.