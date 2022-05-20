Red Dead Redemption Remaster, Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Update Have Been in the Works for Several Months – Rumor

A Red Dead Redemption remaster for current generation consoles as well as a next-gen version of Red Dead Redemption II have been in the works for several months, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking on Twitter, French journalist Chris Klippel, who proved to be reliable in the past when it comes to Rockstar Games' unannounced projects, recently revealed that the yet to be announced remaster of the first entry in the series and the next-gen version of the second had been in the works for several months already back at the end 2020. The announcement of the next-gen version of the second entry in the series has been apparently changed due to the remaster of the first game, but the project is still relevant and won't be named the Outlaws Collection.

Take Two Boss Says They Like Being Independent as GTA V Surpasses 165m Units Sold

à la base être annoncé bien plus tôt. L'annonce aurait été visiblement décalée pour le remaster/remake de RDR. Je n'en sais pas plus, si ce n'est que le projet serait toujours d'actualité et que visiblement il ne porte pas le nom "Outlaws Collection". Wait & see ! (2/2) — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 16, 2022

Chris Klippel also talked about a potential PC release of the Red Dead Redemption remaster, saying that he has heard, but from less reliable sources, that this version of the game is in the works as well.

J'ai eu des échos, comme quoi ce serait dispo sur PC et qu'il y aurait un plan de relance pour Red Dead Online. Mais ces infos ne sont pas assez fiables donc j'évite de trop compter sur elles. 😉 — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 16, 2022

While Chris Klipper did reveal information correctly in the past, we need to take what he has revealed regarding the Red Dead Redemption series with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in.

Of the two entries in the series, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the only one playable on modern hardware. The game is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and it is among the best open-world games ever made by Rockstar Games, as highlighted by Alessio in his review.