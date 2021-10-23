New Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion Mod Allows Players to Recruit Gang members as Companions 

An interesting new Red Dead Redemption 2 companion mod has been released for PC, which allows players to recruit other gang members as companions.

Created by modder ‘Bolmin’, his companion system mod doesn't only allow users to take one of your gang members along, but also comes with plenty of customization options and the ability to actually talk to companions.

You can now take one of your fellow Van Der Linde gang members as your companion. That includes Javier, John, Bill, Hosea, Kieran, Sean, Charles, Lenny, and Micah! (Yes this will extend to Sadie in the future too) You simply walk up to one of them and press the recruit prompt. Your companion will aid you in combat, ride with you on a horse, chill in your camps, fish with you, and much more!

Once the mod has been installed, targeting a selected Van Der Linde gang member opens a new set of options, including a “command” option. Also included with the Red Dead Redemption 2 companion mod is the new “give weapon” mechanic. This mechanic allows your companion to temporarily use one of your weapons as he sees fit.

“As stated before your companion will aid you in gunfights and in melee brawls", the creator of the mod explains. “He'll also crouch with you for immersive stealth-action. With that, now when crouched and if you aim there'll be a "kill" and "distract" prompt, which are pretty self-explanatory commands for your companion. The gang member will also sit aside you in your player-made camps or tents, and they will fish while you're doing it! Your companion will even comment on the new weapon you gave him!”

We've included a video from the mod in action down below:

It's good to know that this PC mod works with both keyboard and controller. Those interested can download this interesting new mod from Nexusmods. As always, be sure to follow the installation instructions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available globally now for PC and consoles.