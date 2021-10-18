New Far Cry 6 vs Red Dead Redemption 2 Comparison Shows Visual Superiority of Rockstar’s 3-Year Old Game

With Far Cry 6 now being globally available across all platforms, a new PC graphics comparison video has been released, comparing the visuals of Ubisoft’s latest title to those of the PC version of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

Far Cry 6 is by no means a bad-looking game. On the contrary – it looks pretty spectacular, especially on higher-end PC setups. So how do the visuals of this 2021 game compare to those of a 3-year old title, more particularly, still one of the best-looking games to date – Red Dead Redemption 2. Well, going by this graphics comparison (courtesy of ElAnalistaDeBits), Rockstar’s 2019 PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is far superior to Ubisoft’s latest Far Cry entry, with some, with some saying that Rockstar’s Red Dead sequel makes Far Cry 6 feel outdated. We wouldn’t necessarily go that far, but this comparison does show the amazing work that Rockstar delivered.

Far Cry 6 in 4K With Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination Shader Adds Ambient Occlusion and Bouncing Lighting

Check out the PC graphics comparison down below and judge for yourself:

What are your thoughts about this comparison? Which title do you prefer visually? Hit the comments.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released for consoles back in 2018. The game was released for PC back in November of 2019. Far Cry 6 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Stadia. The game was released worldwide earlier this month. Be sure to check out our review of the game right here.