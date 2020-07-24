Red Dead Online Adds New Role Next Week, GTA Online Biggest Update Yet in the Works

Rockstar Games probably won’t be launch Grand Theft Auto 6 (or whatever they’re working on next) for some time, but they are prepping a ton of new content for their existing multiplayer playgrounds, Red Dead Online and GTA Online. The former is getting a new nature-focused Frontier Pursuit, as well as another Outlaw Pass, next week. Details are a bit thin at the moment, but here’s how Rockstar describes the update…

For Red Dead Online, players can expect a massive new update to arrive Tuesday, July 28th featuring a new Frontier Pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new Role, plus a new Outlaw Pass, tons of community-requested features and fixes, and much more to play and discover in the months to come.

I do appreciate Rockstar’s commitment to adding roles that don’t strictly revolve around shooting people. Meanwhile, even bigger things are in the works for GTA Online. The game will be getting a summer update, which will include “diverse new content,” but the real news is Rockstar plans to adds a whole new area and new heist mechanics to GTA Online later this year…

Grand Theft Auto V Coming To Next-Gen Consoles With New Features And Content

A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy. Later this year players can expect more big updates for both games, including some exciting new extensions and augmentations to an existing role in Red Dead Online, and the biggest ever update for GTA Online, featuring our latest take on Heists in an entirely new location.

GTA Online and Red Dead Online are free with the purchase of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, which are available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Looking forward to the new content on the way or are Rockstar’s online games not your thing?