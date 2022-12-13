GTA V Ray Traced Reflections Look Really Good, Actually

As promised last week, Rockstar Games today updated the visuals of GTA V and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X with ray traced reflections.

While only available in the Fidelity Mode (which is locked at 30 frames per second), the RT reflections do provide a significant improvement, especially since GTA V and GTA Online didn't have good screen space reflections to begin with.

Twitter user @videotech shared a lot of footage and images, which we've gathered below.

The chrome paint job has RT reflections, it looks awesome! pic.twitter.com/KxHSTvbCXa — Ben (@videotech_) December 13, 2022

More RT goodness. The reflections are quite high resolution too! pic.twitter.com/gt6RY741Oj — Ben (@videotech_) December 13, 2022

Helicopters will reflect on Skyscrapers with RT Mode! pic.twitter.com/TxxRKbITwW — Ben (@videotech_) December 13, 2022

Ray traced reflections are included in interiors including the Casnio, the walls and floors now accurately refect the surroundings and people. No longer looks weird pic.twitter.com/sM964XYrum — Ben (@videotech_) December 13, 2022

Another comparison between RT and Performance Mode pic.twitter.com/TYbE9M5iys — Ben (@videotech_) December 13, 2022

He also retweeted image captures from fellow Twitter user @lenlfc and a video demonstration from @saiyambansal100, so credits go to them as well.

Beyond ray traced reflections, today's GTA V Los Santos Drug Wars update (version 1.64) also added a lot of content to the multiplayer GTA Online mode. According to the developers, it is just the opening chapter of a new multi-part story where players join Dax and his ragtag crew of Fooliganz to establish their fledgling business venture running high-grade hallucinogenics out of a new mobile headquarters, the Acid Lab.

First Dose : The opening chapter of the update’s multi-part story featuring six brand-new missions helping the Fooliganz fend off their rivals to dominate the illicit drug trade

: The opening chapter of the update’s multi-part story featuring six brand-new missions helping the Fooliganz fend off their rivals to dominate the illicit drug trade An Acid Lab in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6, a heavy-duty vehicle that includes the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle, available to players who complete all the missions in First Dose and acquire the necessary lab equipment to establish their new mobile business

in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6, a heavy-duty vehicle that includes the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle, available to players who complete all the missions in First Dose and acquire the necessary lab equipment to establish their new mobile business The Freakshop: The troupe’s psychedelic base of operations, complete with a Weapon Workshop and the ability to modify the MTL Brickade 6x6 and Maibatsu Manchez Scout C

The troupe’s psychedelic base of operations, complete with a Weapon Workshop and the ability to modify the MTL Brickade 6x6 and Maibatsu Manchez Scout C Fooligan Jobs: Additional shady activities that can be requested from Dax, sabotaging rival drug operations

Additional shady activities that can be requested from Dax, sabotaging rival drug operations Five New Vehicles: The HSW-eligible Överflöd Entity MT; the Annis 300R, available for Imani Tech Upgrades and purchasable only through December 28; the Declasse Tulip M-100; the Zirconium Journey II; and the BF Surfer Custom

The HSW-eligible Överflöd Entity MT; the Annis 300R, available for Imani Tech Upgrades and purchasable only through December 28; the Declasse Tulip M-100; the Zirconium Journey II; and the BF Surfer Custom New Clothing Items and Tattoos

Experience Improvements, such as increased payouts in Smuggler’s Sell Missions, the ability to launch Business Sell Missions from the Benefactor Terrorbyte in all Session types, taking on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions solo, and more

such as increased payouts in Smuggler’s Sell Missions, the ability to launch Business Sell Missions from the Benefactor Terrorbyte in all Session types, taking on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions solo, and more The HSW Race Creator, available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players who wish to create custom tracks or convert existing Races for the highest performance vehicles in Southern San Andreas

available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players who wish to create custom tracks or convert existing Races for the highest performance vehicles in Southern San Andreas Much More to Come in the Coming Weeks and Months: New vehicles, world events, and gameplay updates, including new festive encounters and collectibles starting next week, opportunities from Downtown Cab Co., a traveling Gun Van offering exclusive items, street dealers looking to pay premiums for your product, a new garage with the most vehicle storage yet, and more