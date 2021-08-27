Windows 10 KB5005103 and KB5005102 “Preview” Updates Released for v1909 and v1809

Microsoft has released "preview" updates for Windows 10 versions 1909 and 1809. Known as the C release updates, these updates bring the improvements and fixes that eventually become part of the mandatory Patch Tuesday updates of the next month. Since these are optional preview updates, we don't recommend getting these unless you are an experienced user and can deal with any surprises.

Windows 10 KB5005103 (Build 18363.1766) is available for version 1909 and KB5005102 (Build 17763.2145) is available for Windows 10 version 1809. Here are the highlights of these updates:

Microsoft Adds Windows 11 Support For A Few Intel 7th Gen CPUs, AMD Decides To Ditch 1st Gen Ryzen Users

Updates an issue that resets syncing for Microsoft OneDrive to “Known folders only” after you install a Windows update.

[v1809] Updates an issue with using the slider control on the File Open or Save dialog when the system language is set to Hebrew. Options about the size of the file and other details are missing. [v1909] Updates an issue that prevents the Windows Movies and TV app from playing some videos (.mp4 files)

Release notes for Windows 10 update KB5005103 (Build 18363.1766) for v1909

Addresses an issue that prevents users from tracking Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) activation failures.

Addresses a threading issue that might cause the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) service to stop working when it is under a high load.

Addresses an issue that causes the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) provider host process to stop working. This occurs because of an unhandled access violation that occurs when using the Desired State Configuration (DSC).

Addresses an issue that causes file migration between Distributed File System (DFS) paths that are stored on different volumes to fail. This issue occurs when you implement the migration using PowerShell scripts that use the Move-Item command.

command. Addresses an issue that prevents you from writing to a WMI repository after a low memory condition occurs.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from minimizing an application that uses unthemed windows.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Windows Movies and TV app from playing .mp4 media files that contain Pixel Aspect Ration (PAR) information.

media files that contain Pixel Aspect Ration (PAR) information. Addresses an issue that causes Authentication Mechanism Assurance (AMA) to stop working. This issue occurs when you migrate to Windows Server 2016 (or newer versions of Windows) and when using AMA in conjunction with certificates from Windows Hello for Business.

Addresses an issue that prevents Secure Launch from working on some devices.

Addresses an issue that prevents Code Integrity rules from working correctly when specifying Package Family Name rules in a Code Integrity policy. This issue occurs because of the incorrect handling of case-sensitive names.

Addresses an issue that prevents the ShellHWDetection service from starting on a Privileged Access Workstation (PAW) device and prevents you from managing BitLocker drive encryption.

Addresses an issue in Windows Defender Exploit Protection that prevents some Microsoft Office applications from working on machines that have certain processors.

Addresses an issue that causes the Input Method Editor (IME) toolbar to appear even when the Remote App is closed.

Addresses an issue with a critical exception that the Open File dialog fails to handle. As a result, a Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) application unexpectedly closes.

Addresses an issue that might occur when you configure the policy, "Delete user profiles older than a specified number of days on system restart". If a user has been signed in for longer than the time specified in the policy, the device might unexpectedly delete profiles at startup.

Addresses an issue with the Microsoft OneDrive sync setting "Always keep on this device". The setting is unexpectedly reset to "Known folders only" after you install a Windows update.

Addresses an issue that might create duplicate built-in local accounts, such as administrator or guest account, during an in-place upgrade. This issue occurs if you previously renamed those accounts. As a result, the Local Users and Groups MMC snap-in ( lusrmgr.msc ) appears blank with no accounts after the upgrade. This update removes the duplicate accounts from the local Security Account Manager (SAM) database on the affected machines. If the system detected and removed duplicate accounts, it logs a Directory-Services-SAM event, with ID 16986, in the System event log.

) appears blank with no accounts after the upgrade. This update removes the duplicate accounts from the local Security Account Manager (SAM) database on the affected machines. If the system detected and removed duplicate accounts, it logs a Directory-Services-SAM event, with ID 16986, in the System event log. Increases the default number of entries in the local security authority (LSA) Lookup Cache to improve lookup performance in high lookup volume scenarios.

Addresses stop error 0x1E in srv2!Smb2CheckAndInvalidateCCFFile .

. Addresses an issue that might cause a system to stop working after a deduplication filter detects damage in a reparse point. This issue occurs because of deduplication driver changes introduced in a previous update.

Addresses an issue with using the robocopy command with the backup option ( /B ) to fix data loss. This issue occurs when the source location contains tiered Azure File Sync files or tiered Cloud Files.

command with the backup option ( ) to fix data loss. This issue occurs when the source location contains tiered Azure File Sync files or tiered Cloud Files. Stops running queries against OneSettings APIs from the obsolete Storage Health feature.

For more details of this latest Windows 10 update, head over to the support page.