Add some insane RGB lighting to your home or workplace with the LIFX Beam light strip. Discounted to just $99 for Black Friday 2019.

Cycle Through Millions of Colors with the LIFX Beam - No Hub Required, Works with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant

It's really wonderful how great the smart home accessory market has become over the years. And if you are in it to buy something that would improve the lighting of your home or workspace, then the LIFX Beam is something you should definitely consider. With a discount of $50 applied to it, it's actually a pretty solid deal to be had for Black Friday 2019.

Easy set up. Beams click together end to end. Included command strips allow you to place them exactly where you want. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you're ready to go

Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi and cloud through our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your beams from anywhere, anytime via the cloud

Once plugged in, you simply connect the LIFX Beam to your home or office WiFi network (2.4GHz) and then set it up using the LIFX app. There is no hub required at all, and setup is extremely easy. With support for HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant, you'll be using your voice to control the lighting and mood in no time.

Buy LIFX Beam Seamless Light Module, Color Changing, Dimmable, No Hub Required - Was $149.99, now just $99

