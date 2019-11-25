Looking for a brand new Xbox One Wireless Controller? We have the right deal for you, and it will cost you just $39 instead of the usual $60.

Step up your Gaming on iPhone and iPad with a Brand New Xbox One Wireless Controller for Just $39 this Black Friday

Do or say what you want about the Xbox One Wireless Controller as it is one of the best around in the gaming world. With added support for the controller in iOS 13 and iPadOS, you can really take your gaming experience to the next level. Interestingly though, these things are not cheap. But, thanks to the great week of Black Friday 2019, you can expect to see some crazy low prices. Yes, those low prices apply to this controller as well and you can pick up a brand new one for just $39.99 which would otherwise set you back $60.

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Stay on target with textured grip

Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller

As mentioned, this controller will work with iOS 13 and iPadOS, and if you need details on how to pair it, then be sure to check it out here. In the meantime, make sure you make good use of this deal.

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller - Was $60, now just $39.99

