Black Friday 2019 Deal: Save $350 on Google Pixel Slate, Now Just $449

Save an enormous $350 on a brand new Google Pixel Slate today thanks to this wonderful Black Friday 2019 deal for a limited time.

Browse the Web on the Go or Watch Netflix on the Stunning Google Pixel Slate Display but at a Discounted Price

Google might have axed the Pixel Slate, but that doesn't mean that the hardware isn't good for anything at all. For example, that gorgeous display is insanely awesome for consuming content like photos, videos, YouTube, Netflix and whatnot. So, if that's what you want an Android tablet for, then you can't go wrong with the Pixel Slate. And, for a limited time only, you can grab one at a massive discount, saving you $350 in the process.

The model on discount features an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 12.3-inch 'Molecular Display' with 6 million pixels. In short, this tablet is pretty beefy on the display end and that's something which you should care about only. We wouldn't quite place our cards on the Core m3 here tho, so it is recommended that you do not push the tablet north.

Buy Google Pixel Slate 12.3-Inch 2 in 1 Tablet Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB, aspect ratio 3:2 - Was $799, now just $449

