Razer today revealed the all-new Razer Blade Stealth 13, taking Ultrabook gaming to the next level. The Blade Stealth 13 is the first Ultrabook with a 13.3” 120Hz display, powered by the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and a faster 25W variant of the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. The Blade Stealth 13 also packs a faster, more efficient keyboard and more efficient LPDDR4X memory, all within the signature matte black aluminum chassis.

Razer Unveils Its Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook - The World's Fast 13 Inch Display With An Ultra-Thin Bezel

The all-new Blade Stealth 13 features the world’s fastest 13.3” display with a 120Hz refresh rate – a feature currently available only on the Blade Stealth 13. The increased refresh rate delivers fast but crisp visuals, making targets easier to see and text easier to read. The display offers a 1920x1080 resolution and is finished with a matte coating for improved glare reduction. For creators and touch users, the Blade Stealth 13 is also available with a gorgeous 4K touch display featuring Gorilla Glass. The 4K panel is perfect for editing photos and video in creative suites or watching movies on the go.

Razer Unveils The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop Featuring 8 Cores And RTX Super GPU – Also Features A 300Hz Refresh Rate

Every Blade Stealth 13 covers 100% of the sRGB space and comes custom-calibrated from the factory to ensure a vivid, color-accurate experience whether gaming, creating, or watching. Flanking the sides of the beautifully custom-calibrated display are ultra-slim 4.9mm bezels topped-off with an HD Webcam complete with an IR sensor for seamless access via Windows Hello. The HD webcam is essential for staying connected with family, taking meetings from the home office, or hosting classes over long distances.





The latest Blade Stealth 13 is powered by the all-new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1,024 NVIDIA CUDA cores, for up to an 80% increase in performance over the GeForce GTX 1050. The new GPU allows gamers to enjoy the latest battle royale games on a 13-inch notebook, an experience only possible on the Blade Stealth 13. Coupled with NVIDIA Optimus Technology, the Blade Stealth 13 is optimized to provide performance when wanted and battery when needed.

Increased Memory Speed At 3733MHz With LPDDR4X

Paired with the new GPU is a 25W variant of the Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with clock speeds of up to 3.9Ghz when using Intel Turbo Boost technology. The 25W processor is a significant step up over the standard 15W variant and allows for longer sustained boost clock speeds. The increased power combined with the longer sustained boost speed means higher frames, faster renders, and less downtime.





For those that need maximum performance, the Blade Stealth 13 is lined with a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, an Intel exclusive technology, allowing for fast data transfer and a seamless plug and play action with a Razer Core X eGPU (sold separately). The addition of the Core X eGPU allows users to pair almost any GPU with the Blade Stealth 13 and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti for dual-GPU functionality when handling intense rendering or modeling workloads.

New Razer Blade 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Launch





The Blade Stealth 13 has been updated with a new keyboard featuring a full-sized right shift key and half-height directional keys for a faster and more efficient typing experience. Equipped with single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, the keyboard can be customized to match any of the 16.8 million colors and unique lighting effects available in Razer Synapse 3. In addition to the new keyboard, the Blade Stealth 13 has also received a speed bump to the included 16GB of LPDDR4X memory at 3733MHz. The speed increase means that CPU intensive applications, whether gaming or creating, will receive noticeable performance gains.

The Blade Stealth 13 remains the world’s most compact gaming laptop available today, measuring in at only .60” x 11.9” x 8.27” and a mere 3.1lbs while packing the punch of a full-sized gaming laptop. The all-new Razer Blade Stealth 13 will start at $1,799.99 USD / 1,999.99€ MSRP and will be available on April 21st at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada.